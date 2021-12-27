Newsletter Signup Register / Login
66-year-old man arrested over hit-and-run while driving without license

OSAKA

Police in Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury and leaving the scene of an accident after his vehicle hit a pedestrian.

According to police, Takeo Ogawa, who is self-employed, has also been charged with driving without a license, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ogawa was driving a minitruck at around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a 76-year-old man on a crossing at an intersection with no traffic lights.

Ogawa kept going and didn’t report the incident to police. The victim reportedly suffered a severe facial fracture.

Ogawa was arrested Sunday after police identified his vehicle through an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police quoted him as saying, “I fled because I thought it would be discovered that I was driving without a license.”

Police said Ogawa had his driver’s license revoked due to past violations several years ago. At the time of the accident, he was returning home after doing some shopping.

