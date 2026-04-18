66-year-old man dies after hit-and-run incident in Chiba

A 66-year-old man died in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Tatsuya Chida was found lying face down on a road, bleeding from a head injury, at around 1 a.m., TV Asahi reported. A passerby called 119.

Chida was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died shortly after arrival.

Fragments believed to be from a broken car headlight cover were scattered at the scene.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the car.

© Japan Today