 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

66-year-old man dies after hit-and-run incident in Chiba

0 Comments
CHIBA

A 66-year-old man died in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Tatsuya Chida was found lying face down on a road, bleeding from a head injury, at around 1 a.m., TV Asahi reported. A passerby called 119.

Chida was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died shortly after arrival.

Fragments believed to be from a broken car headlight cover were scattered at the scene.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the car.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog