66-year-old man dies after hit-and-run incident in Chiba

A 66-year-old man died in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, Tatsuya Chida was found lying face down on a road, bleeding from a head injury, at around 1 a.m., TV Asahi reported. A passerby called 119.
Chida was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died shortly after arrival.
Fragments believed to be from a broken car headlight cover were scattered at the scene.
Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the car.© Japan Today
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