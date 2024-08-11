66-year-old man on bicycle killed in hit-and-run in Saitama

Police in Saitama City said that a 66-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday night.

According to police, a little after 10 p.m., a nearby resident called 110 and said he had heard a loud noise and when he went to investigate, he saw a man lying on the road, NHK reported.

Police said the man, Koichi Hasebe, was taken to hospital where he died early Saturday morning His bicycle was found at the scene and police he was hit by a vehicle which kept going.

The incident occurred in an area dotted with restaurants and houses, located about one kilometer southeast of Owada Station on the Tobu Noda Line.

Police said they are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that hit Hasebe.

© Japan Today