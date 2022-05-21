67-year-old man arrested after body of his mother found at home

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old unemployed man after the body of his mother, who was in her 80s, was found in their apartment.

According to police, Yoichi Watanabe said that his mother died last October and that he kept the body in her room, Sendai TV reported. Police visited the house on Friday after a neighbor contacted them and said the woman hadn’t been seen for several months.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on the woman’s remains and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause for death.

