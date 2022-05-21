Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

67-year-old man arrested after body of his mother found at home

1 Comment
SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old unemployed man after the body of his mother, who was in her 80s, was found in their apartment.

According to police, Yoichi Watanabe said that his mother died last October and that he kept the body in her room, Sendai TV reported. Police visited the house on Friday after a neighbor contacted them and said the woman hadn’t been seen for several months. 

Police said there were no signs of external injury on the woman’s remains and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause for death.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another pension skeleton.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo