crime

67-year-old man arrested for stabbing son’s friend during drinking party

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama on Saturday arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a friend of his son as they were drinking on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at the man’s apartment in Tsurumi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Toshiaki Suzuki, had been drinking with his son, the son’s friend, who is in his 40s, and a fourth man. 

At some point, Suzuki got into an argument with his son’s friend, and when his son left the room for a short time, Suzuki stabbed the man in the stomach with a knife before he could be restrained. The victim was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition, police said.

Police quoted Suzuki as saying he stabbed the man out of anger but did not intend to kill him.

Pride pride and pride, comes before the fall,

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just wanted to see some guts. I'd love to hear what they were arguing about.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When I read stories like that, I am always surprised how fast they do have knifes ready.

If me and my friends eat something during a drinking party, we eat with Chopsticks.

Knives are in cabinets and drawers. If we drink on Tatami, means we have to first stand up, walk to the kitchen, open the drawer...and so on...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Excellent point. Wonder if the J police will think of this...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

