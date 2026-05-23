67-year-old man arrested over death of 90-year-old mother

Police in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old mother.

According to police, Toshiyuki Sakai is accused of strangling his mother Michiko with an electric appliance cord in her home at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Fukui TV reported.

Sakai lives in a separate house on the same property with his wife and son who were both out at the time of the incident.

At around 11:30 a.m., Sakai called 110 and told police he had killed his mother. She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Police quoted Sakai as saying, “I was stressed out with worries in my daily life. I even considered suicide, but couldn't go through with it."

Neighbors said that Sakai’s mother did not require any special medical care and that there were no apparent family problems.

© Japan Today