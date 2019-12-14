67-year-old man fatally beaten after calling police to report intruder in house

A 67-year-old man who was fatally beaten in his home in Tokyo's Ome City on Saturday morning called 110 to report that there was an intruder in his home prior to being attacked, police said Sunday.

Police said Kazuo Ogawa called 110 at around 1:50 a.m. and said that "a plump man wearing a blue jacket, white hat and surgical mask" was downstairs in his home, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the home just after 2 a.m., Ogawa was found collapsed in the dining kitchen room. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead after been beaten about the head by a blunt object.

Police said Ogawa was known in the neighborhood to have a lot of money in the house. A neighbor told reporters, "He once showed me a briefcase containing 100 million yen. Everyone knew about his money.”

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify anyone who went in and came out of the house at the time of the murder. They said they are focusing on a white car parked about 150 meters from Ogawa's home, that was seen driving away seven minutes after the victim called police. Surveillance camera footage shows a man using a cell phone getting into the car.

