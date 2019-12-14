Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

67-year-old man fatally beaten after calling police to report intruder in house

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 67-year-old man who was fatally beaten in his home in Tokyo's Ome City on Saturday morning called 110 to report that there was an intruder in his home prior to being attacked, police said Sunday.

Police said Kazuo Ogawa called 110 at around 1:50 a.m. and said that "a plump man wearing a blue jacket, white hat and surgical mask" was downstairs in his home, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the home just after 2 a.m., Ogawa was found collapsed in the dining kitchen room. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead after been beaten about the head by a blunt object.

Police said Ogawa was known in the neighborhood to have a lot of money in the house. A neighbor told reporters, "He once showed me a briefcase containing 100 million yen. Everyone knew about his money.”

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify anyone who went in and came out of the house at the time of the murder. They said they are focusing on a white car parked about 150 meters from Ogawa's home, that was seen driving away seven minutes after the victim called police. Surveillance camera footage shows a man using a cell phone getting into the car.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

If I won the lottery, the last thing I'd do is tell anyone.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel