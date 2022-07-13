67-year-old man slashed by woman on Saitama street

A 67-year-old man was slashed by a woman as he walked home in Saitama on Wednesday.

According to police, the man said he was walking along a street in Nishi Ward at around 7:50 p.m. when a woman, whom he did not know, approached him, suddenly slashed his right elbow and then ran away, Kyodo News reported. The man called 110. He was taken to hospital where doctors said the 15-cm-long wound was not serious.

The woman is described as being in her 30s or early 40s, about 160 cms tall and was wearing a T-shirt and long pants.

Police said the assailant may be the same woman who was seen waving a razor blade toward people in the same area on July 4. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the woman.

