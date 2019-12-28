670 cases of violence against train station employees reported in fiscal 2018

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has revealed that the number of violent acts against train station employees and train crew nationwide rose to 670 cases in fiscal 2018.

In a report issued on Dec 27, the ministry states that this figure is nine fewer compared to fiscal 2017, a decrease for the 4th straight year. In 375 of the incidents, the perpetrators were drunk passengers.

According to the ministry, the largest number of physical assaults occurred in Tokyo with 246 cases followed by 78 in Kanagawa Prefecture, 53 in Osaka Prefecture, 51 in Saitama Prefecture and 43 in Chiba Prefecture. Of the total, 410 incidents were reported to the police.

One of the assaults included a drunk passenger grabbing a station employee’s chest because he “felt cold,” then proceeding to steal cold-weather equipment before knocking the employee down. Another passenger reportedly became enraged when his IC card wouldn’t work at the automatic ticket gate and slapped the cheek of the attendant in charge.

