Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

670 pigs stolen from farms in Gunma Prefecture

0 Comments
GUNMA

Thieves have stolen about 670 pigs from Gunma Prefecture farms since the beginning of July. According to Gunma Prefectural Police, there have been at least seven such thefts at pig farms in Maebashi, Ota and Isesaki cities.

Police said that the stolen animals were worth about 20 million yen, Fuji TV reported. A spokesman for Japan Agricultural Cooperatives in Maebashi said that about 180 pigs were taken from five farms that use simple, unit-type infrastructure for their pig barns. All the thefts occurred at night.

In addition, there have been three cases in Ashikaga City, Tochigi Prefecture, where calves from dairy farms were stolen between June and August. According to Ashikaga police, six calves―including a two-week-old Japanese black cattle breed―with a total market value of 2.75 million yen ― were stolen over the summer.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo