670 pigs stolen from farms in Gunma Prefecture

Thieves have stolen about 670 pigs from Gunma Prefecture farms since the beginning of July. According to Gunma Prefectural Police, there have been at least seven such thefts at pig farms in Maebashi, Ota and Isesaki cities.

Police said that the stolen animals were worth about 20 million yen, Fuji TV reported. A spokesman for Japan Agricultural Cooperatives in Maebashi said that about 180 pigs were taken from five farms that use simple, unit-type infrastructure for their pig barns. All the thefts occurred at night.

In addition, there have been three cases in Ashikaga City, Tochigi Prefecture, where calves from dairy farms were stolen between June and August. According to Ashikaga police, six calves―including a two-week-old Japanese black cattle breed―with a total market value of 2.75 million yen ― were stolen over the summer.

