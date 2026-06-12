 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

68-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing wife

1 Comment
HYOGO

Police in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife who was in her 60s.

According to police, Shigeki Obayashi called 110 at 10:15 a.m. on Friday and said, “I killed my wife. I strangled her 4-5 days ago,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police went to the house and found Obayashi’s wife lying face down in the hallway on the first floor. Police said there were no visible external injuries on the woman and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said Obayashi has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no motive.

According to neighbors, Obayashi and his wife participated in a local cleanup activity on the morning of June 7 and that was the last time the victim was seen alive.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Gallows!!..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog