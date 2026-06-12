68-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing wife

Police in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife who was in her 60s.

According to police, Shigeki Obayashi called 110 at 10:15 a.m. on Friday and said, “I killed my wife. I strangled her 4-5 days ago,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police went to the house and found Obayashi’s wife lying face down in the hallway on the first floor. Police said there were no visible external injuries on the woman and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said Obayashi has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no motive.

According to neighbors, Obayashi and his wife participated in a local cleanup activity on the morning of June 7 and that was the last time the victim was seen alive.

© Japan Today