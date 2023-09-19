Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

68-year-old man arrested for not reporting death of 89-year-old mother

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old man for failing to report the death of his 89-year-old mother and keeping her corpse at their apartment.

According to police, Nobutsugu Numajiri called 110 at around 4 p.m. on Sunday and said his mother was lying in her futon and that she was dead, Kyodo News reported. Police said Numajiri told them his mother died at the beginning of September.

Police said the body had begun to decay and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

1 Comment
Can't blame him, he might just confused to pay funeral, is not that cheap for funeral in Japan.

https://www.tokyoweekender.com/japan-life/news-and-opinion/japanese-funerals-expensive/

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

