68-year-old man arrested for threatening to spread COVID-19 at supermarket

IBARAKI

Police in Yuki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old man on a charge of forcible obstruction of business after he threatened to “spread” the coronavirus inside a supermarket.

According to police, Toshiaki Furukawa entered the store at around 8:40 a.m. on June 3 and told an employee, “I’m going to spread COVID-19 throughout this shop because I have it,” Sankei Shimbun reported. Furukawa then removed his face mask, began sneezing inside the store and left.

Police said customers were present at the time Furukawa made the disturbance. Staff had to close the store while they disinfected it.

Furukawa was arrested on Wednesday after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage. Police said he has denied the charge, claiming he doesn’t recall the incident. 

There have been no reports on whether Furukawa tested positive for the virus or is in poor health.

