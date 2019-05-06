68-year-old man arrested over wife’s murder

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing 66-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Toru Horiike strangled his wife Kumi to death with a rubber tube at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Horiike then went to the residence of his second-oldest son and said that Kumi was lying unconscious on a futon and not breathing. The son went to check on his mother and then called police.

Kumi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Doctors said she had been strangled.

On Monday, Horiike admitted to killing his wife who had been in poor health. He was quoted by police as saying he couldn’t stand to see her suffer any longer and wanted her to depart in peace.

