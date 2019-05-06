Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

68-year-old man arrested over wife’s murder

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing 66-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Toru Horiike strangled his wife Kumi to death with a rubber tube at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Horiike then went to the residence of his second-oldest son and said that Kumi was lying unconscious on a futon and not breathing. The son went to check on his mother and then called police.

Kumi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Doctors said she had been strangled.

On Monday, Horiike admitted to killing his wife who had been in poor health. He was quoted by police as saying he couldn’t stand to see her suffer any longer and wanted her to depart in peace.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan would benefit from a physician assisted suicide law.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another victim of a failed (lack of) aged care system.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining