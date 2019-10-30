68-year-old professor arrested for stalking sex worker after using detective to find her home

A 68-year-old tenured professor at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested on stalking charges after he hired a private detective to find out where a sex worker lived.

According to police, Hiroshi Kaneda is accused of sending dozens of emails between August and October to the woman, who is in her 20s and who works at a fuzoku (sex services) establishment, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was arrested on Oct 27 near the woman’s home in Tokyo.

Police said that in June 2018, Kaneda became acquainted with the woman at a brothel in Tokyo and asked her to become his lover on multiple occasions. Although the professor was banned from entering the premises in February, investigators have revealed that he used a private detective to learn the whereabouts of the woman's home.

He drove to Tokyo on Oct 27 and parked outside her apartment and he also followed her to the train station, police said. The woman noticed him and sought help at a nearby koban (police box).

Following his arrest, Kaneda was quoted by police as saying, “I sent the emails and wanted to confirm where she lived because she wouldn’t answer me.”

© Japan Today