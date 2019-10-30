68-year-old professor arrested for stalking sex worker after using detective to find her home

A 68-year-old tenured professor at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Fukuoka Prefecture has been arrested on stalking charges after he hired a private detective to find out where a sex worker lived.
According to police, Hiroshi Kaneda is accused of sending dozens of emails between August and October to the woman, who is in her 20s and who works at a fuzoku (sex services) establishment, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was arrested on Oct 27 near the woman’s home in Tokyo.
Police said that in June 2018, Kaneda became acquainted with the woman at a brothel in Tokyo and asked her to become his lover on multiple occasions. Although the professor was banned from entering the premises in February, investigators have revealed that he used a private detective to learn the whereabouts of the woman's home.
He drove to Tokyo on Oct 27 and parked outside her apartment and he also followed her to the train station, police said. The woman noticed him and sought help at a nearby koban (police box).
Following his arrest, Kaneda was quoted by police as saying, “I sent the emails and wanted to confirm where she lived because she wouldn’t answer me.”© Japan Today
Andrew Crisp
With the huge variety of sex workers in Japan its surprising he managed to develop a "crush" on just one of them.
Laguna
Tenured no more.
David
Love knows no .................. Just fill in the blank.
Madden
What did he think would happen?
3RENSHO
Tenured? Retired! There is no fool like an old fool!
Vince Black
To be fair though, women low enough to work in this industry need to expect things like this. He's a customer and she's the product.
WilliB
Vince Black:
No they don´t. The very reason they work through an agency is to protect them from harrassment like this.
As for your opinion, you might be surprised. I have met women who moonlighted at "deli health" who were university students financing their education. One I know married a wealthy expat later. This is not unusual. You are not talking about desperate drug addicts here. And note also that as per policy, "deli health" does not offer coital sex. Of course that happens, but that is a personal decision.
u_s__reamer
It is too bad that as a professor of technology he was probably unacquainted with the wisdom of Blaise Pascal, and thus unable to tweak and update the old French philosopher's dictum that “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” (with a computer or some other such device)