68-year-old woman, 37-year-old son found stabbed on Kobe street

A 68-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son were found collapsed, bleeding from stab wounds, on a street in Kobe in Thursday night.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said a man and a woman were lying on the street in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the two, Moemi Kawasaki and her son Shuhei who live nearby. They were lying about three meters apart.

Police said Shuhei had been stabbed in the neck and his mother had several stab wounds in her back. They were taken to hospital where they remained in a serious condition on Friday.

A blood-stained knife was found on the street nearby, police said.

