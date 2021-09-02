Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

68-year-old woman, 37-year-old son found stabbed on Kobe street

2 Comments
KOBE

A 68-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son were found collapsed, bleeding from stab wounds, on a street in Kobe in Thursday night.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said a man and a woman were lying on the street in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the two, Moemi Kawasaki and her son Shuhei who live nearby. They were lying about three meters apart.

Police said Shuhei had been stabbed in the neck and his mother had several stab wounds in her back. They were taken to hospital where they remained in a serious condition on Friday.

A blood-stained knife was found on the street nearby, police said.

I hope the police catch whoever is responsible as they were pretty fast to catch the acid attacker.

Hope the mother and son make a recovery too.

More and more stabbings occurring these days, just gotta watch your back - like literally!!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kita Ward is a very quiet place.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thankfully they are still alive. I suspect the perpetrator will be arrested shortly, and will probably be known to the victims.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

