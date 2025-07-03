 Japan Today
68-year-old woman found dead at home; husband missing

OSAKA

A 68-year-old woman was found dead by her son at their house in Daito City, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday. The woman’s husband, who is in his early 80s, has gone missing, police said.

According to police, the woman’s son, who is in his 40s, found her body at around 8:55 p.m., Kansai TV reported. Police said the victim, Kazuko Sato, was lying face-up on her futon in a Japanese-style room on the third floor. There were strangulation marks around her neck and she was confirmed dead at the scene. 

Police said they have not been able to contact the victim’s husband. A note was left at the scene, in which he alluded to having killed his wife.  

In addition to the note, a thin rope believed to have been used to strangle the victim, was found at the scene.

