68-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Gunma Pref

A 68-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, a motorist called 110 at around 7:45 p.m. and said there was a person lying on the street, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, later identified as Miyoko Li, was rushed to hospital where she died later Friday night.

Police said there was a tire mark on her clothes, indicating that she had been hit by a car. There were no signs of brake marks on the road.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that hit Li who lived nearby.

