crime

69-year-old camping site employee kills father, injures son in Gumma car incident

1 Comment
GUMMA

Police have arrested a 69-year-old driver on charges of negligent driving resulting in death following a car accident that killed a man and injured his son.

At around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, an 8-year-old boy and his parents were walking along a road near a camping site in Uenomura, Gumma Prefecture when a vehicle hit them from behind, instantly killing the father. The boy was injured and was taken to a hospital, Fuji TV reported. The mother was uninjured.

The driver of the car, identified as Fusami IIzuka, an employee at the camping site, was arrested on the spot.

The family had gone camping for their summer vacation, police said.

Misleading title. Anyhoo, poor man. His family would be devastated. On the roads, always account for your idiocy, and others’ too

0 ( +2 / -2 )

