69-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of 8-year-old boy in Osaka park

Police in Osaka said Saturday they have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he choked an 8-year-old boy in a park.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Friday in Nishi Ward, Jiji Press reported. Police said the suspect, Mamoru Takeya, has admitted to the allegation but denied intent to kill.

Police quoted Takeya as saying, "I was watching them play and felt like I was being laughed at and made fun of. That made me angry, but I didn’t try to kill the boy. I just wanted to tell them that they shouldn’t tease adults.”

The boy was playing soccer with friends at the time, and when the boy's mother, who was nearby, witnessed Takeya choking her son, she yelled at him and he fled on his bicycle. The mother called 110, and Takeya was picked up by police in the area.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries to his neck.

