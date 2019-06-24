69-year-old man arrested for killing 86-year-old wife who had dementia

Police in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old wife who suffered from dementia.

According to police, Toshio Uzue has admitted to killing his wife Sachio at around 4:30 p.m. on May 30 by stabbing her in the neck and then hitting her head with a frypan, Sankei Shimbun reported. After killing his wife, Uzue stabbed himself in the neck several times.

Sachie’s caregiver found the couple when she arrived a short time later and called 119.

Police waited until after Uzue had recovered before arresting him on Monday. Uzue was quoted by police as saying he felt distressed to see his wife suffering from dementia and that he wanted to die together with her.

In addition to suffering from dementia, Sachie had a leg disability which made it painful for her to walk.

