Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

69-year-old man arrested for killing 86-year-old wife who had dementia

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Police in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old wife who suffered from dementia.

According to police, Toshio Uzue has admitted to killing his wife Sachio at around 4:30 p.m. on May 30 by stabbing her in the neck and then hitting her head with a frypan, Sankei Shimbun reported. After killing his wife, Uzue stabbed himself in the neck several times.

Sachie’s caregiver found the couple when she arrived a short time later and called 119.

Police waited until after Uzue had recovered before arresting him on Monday. Uzue was quoted by police as saying he felt distressed to see his wife suffering from dementia and that he wanted to die together with her.

In addition to suffering from dementia, Sachie had a leg disability which made it painful for her to walk.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Till death do us part ....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog