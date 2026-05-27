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69-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing fellow patient at hospital in Ibaraki

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TSUKUBA, Ibaraki

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man, who is a patient at a hospital, on suspicion of killing an 82-year-old male patient at the same hospital.

According to police, Takashi Hamano is suspected of strangling Kei Mochizuki, while he was sleeping in his room at Toyosato Hospital, between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. 

Hamano himself told a nurse what he had done, and the nurse called 110

Police said Hamano has admitted to the allegation. It is not known if he and Mochizuki knew each other.

According to the hospital's website, it has psychiatry, psychosomatic and internal medicine departments, with 220 beds for psychiatric patients.

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