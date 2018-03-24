69-year-old man arrested over murder of wife

Police in Kudamatsu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old wife.

According to police, the suspect, Shigemi Nakako, strangled his wife Hiroyo to death with a cord at their home as she slept on the morning of March 21, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A relative who visited their residence later that morning was suspicious after finding nobody at home, and contacted police. In the afternoon, a police patrol spotted a car belonging to Nakako about 100 kilometers away in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture. Nakako was in the driver’s seat, while the body of his wife, covered by a sheet, was in the front passenger’s seat.

Police said Nakako, who was charged with murder on Saturday, has admitted to the charge but said he has so far not given a motive.

