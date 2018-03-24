Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

69-year-old man arrested over murder of wife

0 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

Police in Kudamatsu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old wife.

According to police, the suspect, Shigemi Nakako, strangled his wife Hiroyo to death with a cord at their home as she slept on the morning of  March 21, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A relative who visited their residence later that morning was suspicious after finding nobody at home, and contacted police. In the afternoon, a police patrol spotted a car belonging to Nakako about 100 kilometers away in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture. Nakako was in the driver’s seat, while the body of his wife, covered by a sheet, was in the front passenger’s seat.

Police said Nakako, who was charged with murder on Saturday, has admitted to the charge but said he has so far not given a motive.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo