69-year-old serial wallet thief caught stealing on Tokyo subway again

TOKYO

A 69-year-old serial wallet thief, who has 10 former arrests for stealing, was caught in the act once again , police said, after he snatched a woman’s wallet on the subway in Tokyo.

The incident took place at around 9:20 a.m. on May 21 on a train on the Oedo subway line between Higashinakano and Nakai stations. Kazutoshi Yamaguchi, known to police by his nickname "Yama the Master Bagman," took the wallet, containing about 6,000 yen, from the bag of a 19-year-old student who was standing close to him, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was caught in the act by a policeman on patrol who arrested him after confirming that Yamaguchi put the stolen wallet in his vest.

This is Yamaguchi’s 11th arrest on charges of stealing, police said.

Yamaguchi has a walking disability and uses his right hand to carry a cane, police said, while using his left one to snatch wallets from bags.

Yamaguchi has pleaded guilty and was quoted by police as saying he saw the wallet in the bag and “couldn’t help himself.”

