crime

69-year-old woman, 42-year-old son found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Shiga

SHIGA

A 69-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son have been found dead in their home in Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, they received a call from Nobuyuki Oe, 74, at around 8 a.m. Thursday, in which he said that his wife Kimiko was lying face-up on her futon and bleeding from a stomach wound, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also told police that their son Tetsuya had apparently hanged himself in his bedroom.

Police said the woman and her son were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead at around 12:30 p.m. Police said the woman had been stabbed several times in the stomach, and suspect her son killed her as she slept and then hanged himself. A blood-stained knife was found near the mother’s head.

Police said that Oe, who slept in a separate room from his wife, told them he heard nothing during the night. Police said they are questioning him about any trouble that might have caused their son, who was unemployed, to kill his mother and then himself.

