69-year-old woman arrested over death of ailing husband

Police in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her ailing 74-year-old husband.

According to police, Mitsuko Chiba has admitted to strangling her husband Masatoshi at their home at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after him.

Police said Chiba called a relative at around 7:40 a.m. Monday and said she had killed her husband. The relative called police.

Chiba's husband had suffered from a chronic disease for a number of years, police said, without elaborating.

© Japan Today