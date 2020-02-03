Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

69-year-old woman arrested over death of ailing husband

0 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her ailing 74-year-old husband.

According to police, Mitsuko Chiba has admitted to strangling her husband Masatoshi at their home at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after him.

Police said Chiba called a relative at around 7:40 a.m. Monday and said she had killed her husband. The relative called police.

Chiba's husband had suffered from a chronic disease for a number of years, police said, without elaborating.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo