69-year-old woman found dead at residential facility for elderly

Police are investigating the murder of a 69-year-old woman whose body was found in her room at a residential facility for elderly people in Machida, Tokyo.

According to police, the body of Hatsune Seki was found at around 6:10 a.m. Friday by her 70-year-old husband who lived in the floor room next door on the first floor of the Cocofump Machida Tsurukawa residence, Fuji TV reported. He called 110 and said his wife was dead.

Police said Seki, who was wearing her pajamas, was found in her bed. She had been beaten about the head by a blunt object. Police also found a screw from a pair of glasses embedded in her head, although she did not wear glasses.

Surveillance camera footage showed that nobody went into Seki’s room between 9 p.m. Thursday night, when she was last seen alive by her husband, and 6 a.m. Friday. However, a window in her room facing the courtyard was open. A chest of drawers in Seki’s room was partially open but her purse and other valuables were still there, police said.

Seki and her husband had been living in the facility for the past three years.

