Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

69-year-old woman found dead at residential facility for elderly

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police are investigating the murder of a 69-year-old woman whose body was found in her room at a residential facility for elderly people in Machida, Tokyo.

According to police, the body of Hatsune Seki was found at around 6:10 a.m. Friday by her 70-year-old husband who lived in the floor room next door on the first floor of the Cocofump Machida Tsurukawa residence, Fuji TV reported. He called 110 and said his wife was dead.

Police said Seki, who was wearing her pajamas, was found in her bed. She had been beaten about the head by a blunt object. Police also found a screw from a pair of glasses embedded in her head, although she did not wear glasses.

Surveillance camera footage showed that nobody went into Seki’s room between 9 p.m. Thursday night, when she was last seen alive by her husband, and 6 a.m. Friday. However, a window in her room facing the courtyard was open. A chest of drawers in Seki’s room was partially open but her purse and other valuables were still there, police said.

Seki and her husband had been living in the facility for the past three years.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Culture

Akira Kurosawa: 5 Essential Movies from Japan’s Greatest Filmmaker

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

G Physique

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo