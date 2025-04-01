7 injured after car runs into pedestrians in central Nagoya

A car is partially suspended by a traffic bollard following an incident that left multiple people injured in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Seven people were injured but conscious after a car barreled through a busy area of downtown Nagoya, central Japan, on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The two males and five females, including an infant, have been taken to hospital for further examination.

A passerby called emergency services around 1 p.m., saying there was a "car running wild" in the city's Sakae district and that several people were hurt, according to the authorities.

The car was found partially suspended by a traffic bollard in the vicinity, its front bumper having sustained heavy damage.

Police arrested the driver, a man in his 70s, on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury.

