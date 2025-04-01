7 injured after car runs into pedestrians in central Nagoya

Seven people were injured but conscious after a car barreled through a busy area of downtown Nagoya, central Japan, on Tuesday, local authorities said.
The two males and five females, including an infant, have been taken to hospital for further examination.
A passerby called emergency services around 1 p.m., saying there was a "car running wild" in the city's Sakae district and that several people were hurt, according to the authorities.
The car was found partially suspended by a traffic bollard in the vicinity, its front bumper having sustained heavy damage.
Police arrested the driver, a man in his 70s, on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury.© KYODO
3 Comments
Fighto!
"I don't remember anything. I think I mistook the brake for the accelerator".
nandakandamanda
:sigh: It looks as if he had the benefit of the airbags, but they didn't get the potential benefit of automatic braking.
Old Sausage
A car running wild? I must have been a Tesla EV driverless car. Or perhaps the car came alive. What a sloppy way to avoid mentioning a driver.