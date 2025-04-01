 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A car is partially suspended by a traffic bollard following an incident that left multiple people injured in Nagoya on Tuesday. Image: KYODO
crime

7 injured after car runs into pedestrians in central Nagoya

3 Comments
NAGOYA

Seven people were injured but conscious after a car barreled through a busy area of downtown Nagoya, central Japan, on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The two males and five females, including an infant, have been taken to hospital for further examination.

A passerby called emergency services around 1 p.m., saying there was a "car running wild" in the city's Sakae district and that several people were hurt, according to the authorities.

The car was found partially suspended by a traffic bollard in the vicinity, its front bumper having sustained heavy damage.

Police arrested the driver, a man in his 70s, on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

"I don't remember anything. I think I mistook the brake for the accelerator".

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

:sigh: It looks as if he had the benefit of the airbags, but they didn't get the potential benefit of automatic braking.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

A car running wild? I must have been a Tesla EV driverless car. Or perhaps the car came alive. What a sloppy way to avoid mentioning a driver.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2025: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

GaijinPot Blog

Sanda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo