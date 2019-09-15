Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

7 injured after taxi veers into street music event in Nagoya

2 Comments
NAGOYA

Seven people were injured Saturday after a taxi driven by a 75-year-old man veered onto a sidewalk and plowed into a crowd watching a street music performance in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, police said.

Four men in their 20s to 60s and three women in their 20s to 30s were hurt in the incident, which happened at around 9:25 p.m. near Kanayama Station in the city.

The vehicle mounted the sidewalk and hit people gathered in the station square for the music performance, according to the police and witnesses.

Then, while people were attending those in the crowd who had been injured, the taxi suddenly backed up, hitting and injuring more people, one of the witnesses said.

The taxi driver, Katsuhiro Komori, was arrested and told the police that he does not remember what happened, according to the police.

A co-worker of Komori said he had never heard of Komori causing an accident and that the veteran driver did not have any problems at work.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

"...a taxi driven by a 75-year-old man..." There should be a cap on the age at which you can renew a chauffeur's licanse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The street musicians were rockin’

The taxi driver was rollin’

It was a jam session

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo