7 injured after taxi veers into street music event in Nagoya

Seven people were injured Saturday after a taxi driven by a 75-year-old man veered onto a sidewalk and plowed into a crowd watching a street music performance in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, police said.

Four men in their 20s to 60s and three women in their 20s to 30s were hurt in the incident, which happened at around 9:25 p.m. near Kanayama Station in the city.

The vehicle mounted the sidewalk and hit people gathered in the station square for the music performance, according to the police and witnesses.

Then, while people were attending those in the crowd who had been injured, the taxi suddenly backed up, hitting and injuring more people, one of the witnesses said.

The taxi driver, Katsuhiro Komori, was arrested and told the police that he does not remember what happened, according to the police.

A co-worker of Komori said he had never heard of Komori causing an accident and that the veteran driver did not have any problems at work.

