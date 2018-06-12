7 injured as car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo

A car rammed through a group of pedestrians in Tokyo and injured seven people on Tuesday, with the driver arrested on the spot, police and rescue workers said.

The incident occurred around 8:35 a.m. at an intersection about 500 meters south of JR Takadanobaba Station in Shinjuku Ward, near the campuses of Waseda University and Gakushuin Women's College.

Police arrested Junichi Ono, 52, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injuries. He slightly injured his forehead in the accident and was quoted by police as saying that he stepped on the wrong pedal.

The car ignored a red light and crashed into the people at a crossing before running on the sidewalk. The seven people -- six men and a woman ranging in age from 26 to 56 -- are conscious, including three men who sustained severe injuries.

"The traffic light for the pedestrians was green at the time, but the car didn't slow down in front of the crossing and hit people one after another, leaving the driver staring vacantly for a while," said a 25-year-old woman who witnessed the scene.

