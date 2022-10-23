Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

7 injured in Saitama Aeon mall after woman pepper sprays them

SAITAMA

Police in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, are looking for a woman who pepper sprayed shoppers at an Aeon mall on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. at Aeon Mall Hanyu. The suspect quickly sprayed a woman in her 30s near the cash register in the mall’s food section, Kyodo News. She then apparently started spraying other people at random.

Police said seven men and women were rushed to the hospital after complaining of eye and throat pain. All of the victims were treated for minor injuries. 

The woman managed to flee the scene. According to Hanyu Police Station, the woman is believed to be in her 20s to 30s and about 165 centimeters tall. Police are examining mall surveillance camera footage to try and identify her.

