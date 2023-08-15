Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

7 Japanese nationals in Cambodia arrested over alleged fraud

TOKYO

Cambodian authorities said Monday they have arrested seven Japanese nationals who are allegedly members of a fraud group.

Japanese police suspect that two of the men are involved in several fraud cases in Japan, Kyodo News reported. They plan on dispatching investigators to Cambodia while procedures are under way to deport the suspects to Japan.

According to investigators, the seven men were using a hotel in Cambodia as their hub. The men, aged in their 30s to 50s, had no passports, leading Cambodian police to believe they are part of a bigger gang that had coerced them into committing acts of fraud.

Around May, information was provided to Cambodian authorities that a Japanese man was scamming people online from a Cambodian hotel near the Thai border. 

After local authorities contacted Japanese police, they managed to confiscate and check the contents of the suspect’s mobile phone and computer. He and another suspect are accused of getting a man in Saga Prefecture to invest cash in a bogus real estate deal.  

In April, 19 other Japanese nationals were arrested on suspicion of conducting similar fraud schemes from a resort hotel in Cambodia.

All suspects are currently being detained at an immigration center in Phnom Penh.

The era of Japanese abroad consists only honest businessman or tourist that try to spend money, those era are over.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Japanese criminality is spreading throughout the Asian region. Not the best export.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

