7-month-old boy rushed to hospital dies from ruptured liver

Police in Onojo, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Monday that a seven-month-old boy died at his mother’s apartment on Saturday due to a ruptured liver.

According to police, Arata Inoue's mother called 119 at around 1:20 p.m. and said Arata had lost consciousness, Kyodo News reported. Arata was confirmed dead at the scene. Police said an autopsy on Sunday revealed a ruptured liver due to chest compression and internal bleeding beneath the skin, and that the child had died at around 1 p.m.

Police said they are questioning the mother on suspicion of child abuse.

According to child welfare officials in Onojo, Arata and his sibling were classified as children requiring protection under the Child Welfare Law. Even before Arata’s birth, his mother was registered as an “expectant mother in need of extra support.”

Arata was living with his twin brother and mother at the time. Another older sibling was living in a separate residence due to the home being deemed an unsuitable child-rearing environment. The local Children’s Welfare Center had registered Arata as being in need of protection immediately after his birth.

Until April, welfare officials visited Arata’s home once a month and contacted his mother by phone. They claim that nothing suspicious was observed during the monthly visits.

Arata's mother was on maternity leave, police said.

