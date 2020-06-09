7 schools in Kanto area, including 2 in Ibaraki, receive bomb threats

The Ibaraki Prefectural Board of Education announced on Monday that it had received a message containing bomb threats against seven schools in the Kanto area, including Yuki First High School (Yuki City) and Ushiku High School (Ushiku City) in Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to the board, the threat was sent via an inquiry form on Yuki City’s official website on the morning of June 5, Sankei Shimbun reported. The message read, “I’m going to blow up schools in the Kanto neighborhood at 10:27 a.m. on June 9.”

The National Police Agency has confirmed that seven schools in the Kanto area were listed in the bomb threat.

Ibaraki Prefectural Police searched the premises of the two schools but no suspicious objects were found. As a precaution, students were evacuates to the schoolyard 30 minutes before 10:27 a.m. on Tuesday but there was no explosion.

No bombs were found at the other schools mentioned on the list, police said.

© Japan Today