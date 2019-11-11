Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police inspect the site in Hachioji, Tokyo, where a vehicle plowed into a group of children on Monday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

7 taken to hospital after mini-truck plows into group of children in Tokyo

10 Comments
TOKYO

Six people, including four nursery school children, were injured Monday after a vehicle plowed into the group at a pedestrian crossing in Hachioji, Tokyo, police said.

The children, aged around 1 or 2, suffered minor injuries, while two nursery school teachers in their 30s and 40s were also taken to hospital, but their conditions are not life threatening, the police said.

Police arrested the driver of the mini-truck, who is in his 60s, for alleged negligence resulting in injury. He also went to hospital.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. when children from a nearby school were apparently being taken for a walk by the teachers, according to the police.

The vehicle was badly damaged to the front, with its windshield broken and headlights and bumper hanging off. Some children's shoes could be seen next to it in the aftermath of the accident.

"The nursery teachers were holding the crying children as they waited for the ambulance," said a local resident.

He also noted many drivers fail to notice the lights change at the crossing.

The site is about 3.5 kilometers north of JR Hachioji Station.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

10 Comments
Login to comment

How old was the driver?

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

The driver in this instance has already been arrested for negligent driving.

Quite a difference to the other article on JT today about the 88 year old retired "elite" bureaucrat being served with a warrant just now after the accident he caused back in April killing the poor mother and child.

The two tier system here , with one set of rules for the "elite" and the other for average Taro on full display.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Don't tell me - a venerable elder who mistook the accelerator for the brake ?

An article suspiciously lacking in details - another untouchable elitesman?

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Horrible news, but at least there were no deaths.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Would not be surprised if it's another elderly driver case.

Thankfully no fatalities so far.

Enough is enough.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Terrible accident. Just as a related aside,

Are parents aware their kids are being led around bust streets by these facilities? I'm often free during the day, and there's a constant parade of kids being led around the streets...shouldn't they just stay in the daycare building/grounds?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Still with the ageism? I'd swear there's some here who would be happy if we took the Carousel or something.

Thoughts go out to the injured and their families.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The article stated he was on his sixties, which should not be old enough to have any major cognitive dysfunction.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

shouldn't they just stay in the daycare building/grounds?

Hmmm I think that would be bad for their development, they should be able to go to different places without having problems. Safety needs to be improved to allow it to happen, don't punish the poor children too

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Are parents aware their kids are being led around bust streets by these facilities? I'm often free during the day, and there's a constant parade of kids being led around the streets...shouldn't they just stay in the daycare building/grounds?

Umm yes? Are you inferring that the nefarious daycare centers are randomly just taking the kids out for walks without any permission? Of course they know...

Quite a difference to the other article on JT today about the 88 year old retired "elite" bureaucrat being served with a warrant just now after the accident he caused back in April killing the poor mother and child.

The two tier system here , with one set of rules for the "elite" and the other for average Taro on full display.

Not defending the system, but lets be real. This happens in any country where someone is a well known public figure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not defending the system, but lets be real. This happens in any country where someone is a well known public figure.

Maybe. But we can still hate on it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #54: Japanese Husband Needs a Kitchen 101 Course

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon