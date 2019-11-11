7 taken to hospital after mini-truck plows into group of children in Tokyo

Police inspect the site in Hachioji, Tokyo, where a vehicle plowed into a group of children on Monday morning.

Six people, including four nursery school children, were injured Monday after a vehicle plowed into the group at a pedestrian crossing in Hachioji, Tokyo, police said.

The children, aged around 1 or 2, suffered minor injuries, while two nursery school teachers in their 30s and 40s were also taken to hospital, but their conditions are not life threatening, the police said.

Police arrested the driver of the mini-truck, who is in his 60s, for alleged negligence resulting in injury. He also went to hospital.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. when children from a nearby school were apparently being taken for a walk by the teachers, according to the police.

The vehicle was badly damaged to the front, with its windshield broken and headlights and bumper hanging off. Some children's shoes could be seen next to it in the aftermath of the accident.

"The nursery teachers were holding the crying children as they waited for the ambulance," said a local resident.

He also noted many drivers fail to notice the lights change at the crossing.

The site is about 3.5 kilometers north of JR Hachioji Station.

