7 taken to hospital after mini-truck plows into group of children in Tokyo

Six people, including four nursery school children, were injured Monday after a vehicle plowed into the group at a pedestrian crossing in Hachioji, Tokyo, police said.
The children, aged around 1 or 2, suffered minor injuries, while two nursery school teachers in their 30s and 40s were also taken to hospital, but their conditions are not life threatening, the police said.
Police arrested the driver of the mini-truck, who is in his 60s, for alleged negligence resulting in injury. He also went to hospital.
The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. when children from a nearby school were apparently being taken for a walk by the teachers, according to the police.
The vehicle was badly damaged to the front, with its windshield broken and headlights and bumper hanging off. Some children's shoes could be seen next to it in the aftermath of the accident.
"The nursery teachers were holding the crying children as they waited for the ambulance," said a local resident.
He also noted many drivers fail to notice the lights change at the crossing.
The site is about 3.5 kilometers north of JR Hachioji Station.© KYODO
gogogo
How old was the driver?
marcelito
The driver in this instance has already been arrested for negligent driving.
Quite a difference to the other article on JT today about the 88 year old retired "elite" bureaucrat being served with a warrant just now after the accident he caused back in April killing the poor mother and child.
The two tier system here , with one set of rules for the "elite" and the other for average Taro on full display.
Derek Grebe
Don't tell me - a venerable elder who mistook the accelerator for the brake ?
An article suspiciously lacking in details - another untouchable elitesman?
Madden
Horrible news, but at least there were no deaths.
oldman_13
Would not be surprised if it's another elderly driver case.
Thankfully no fatalities so far.
Enough is enough.
spinningplates
Terrible accident. Just as a related aside,
Are parents aware their kids are being led around bust streets by these facilities? I'm often free during the day, and there's a constant parade of kids being led around the streets...shouldn't they just stay in the daycare building/grounds?
Toasted Heretic
Still with the ageism? I'd swear there's some here who would be happy if we took the Carousel or something.
Thoughts go out to the injured and their families.
Do the hustle
The article stated he was on his sixties, which should not be old enough to have any major cognitive dysfunction.
Wobot
Hmmm I think that would be bad for their development, they should be able to go to different places without having problems. Safety needs to be improved to allow it to happen, don't punish the poor children too
ksteer
Umm yes? Are you inferring that the nefarious daycare centers are randomly just taking the kids out for walks without any permission? Of course they know...
Not defending the system, but lets be real. This happens in any country where someone is a well known public figure.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Maybe. But we can still hate on it.