7 Vietnamese arrested for stealing cosmetics, health products over 4 years

Nara prefectural police said Saturday they have arrested 7 Vietnamese nationals for stealing health food supplements and cosmetics and then reselling them in Vietnam.

According to police, the gang, led by a 37-year-old man, shoplifted items from drugstores and sporting goods shops in at least 18 prefectures on 247 occasions between January 2015 and February this year, Sankei Shimbun reported. The total value of stolen products is estimated at 24.5 million yen, police said.

Police said the seven suspects had come to Japan either as exchange students or as part of a training program for foreign workers.

Police said they are investigating the method by which the stolen items were resold in Vietnam. The leader of the gang was quoted by police as saying he wanted money for living expenses.

