Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

7 Vietnamese arrested for stealing cosmetics, health products over 4 years

0 Comments
NARA

Nara prefectural police said Saturday they have arrested 7 Vietnamese nationals for stealing health food supplements and cosmetics and then reselling them in Vietnam.

According to police, the gang, led by a 37-year-old man, shoplifted items from drugstores and sporting goods shops in at least 18 prefectures on 247 occasions between January 2015 and February this year, Sankei Shimbun reported. The total value of stolen products is estimated at 24.5 million yen, police said.

Police said the seven suspects had come to Japan either as exchange students or as part of a training program for foreign workers.

Police said they are investigating the method by which the stolen items were resold in Vietnam. The leader of the gang was quoted by police as saying he wanted money for living expenses.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog