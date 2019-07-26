Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

7-year-old girl found unconscious at home in Aichi Pref

1 Comment
AICHI

A 7-year-old girl was found unconscious at home by her mother on Thursday in Mihama, Aichi Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, the 48-year-old mother went out shopping at 8 a.m. Thursday, leaving her daughter at home alone. Her father had already left for work. When the mother returned at noon, she found her daughter unconscious in her second-floor bedroom, bleeding from a wound to the head.

The mother called 119 and her daughter was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered a fractured skull.

The girl’s mother was quoted by police as saying the front door was unlocked when she returned home. There were so songs of a struggle in the girl’s bedroom, except for a chair which had been knocked over.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I'm sure it was meant to be written as "signs" and not "songs" in the final paragraph.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

6 Anime With Compelling Female Protagonists to Enjoy in 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

What is the Meaning of Weeaboo or Weeb?

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Mount Koya

GaijinPot Travel