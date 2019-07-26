7-year-old girl found unconscious at home in Aichi Pref

A 7-year-old girl was found unconscious at home by her mother on Thursday in Mihama, Aichi Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, the 48-year-old mother went out shopping at 8 a.m. Thursday, leaving her daughter at home alone. Her father had already left for work. When the mother returned at noon, she found her daughter unconscious in her second-floor bedroom, bleeding from a wound to the head.

The mother called 119 and her daughter was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered a fractured skull.

The girl’s mother was quoted by police as saying the front door was unlocked when she returned home. There were so songs of a struggle in the girl’s bedroom, except for a chair which had been knocked over.

