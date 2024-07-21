7-year-old girl hit and killed by bus; driver arrested

A seven-year-old elementary school girl was hit and killed by a community bus in Kawachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, Haru Naito was walking ahead of her father at around 7 p.m. when she was struck by the bus, NHK reported. The bus, which was traveling east along a prefectural road, hit Naito as she was crossing the road from the left side. She was taken to hospital where she died from multiple traumatic injuries late Saturday.

Police arrested the driver of the bus, Takuo Taguchi, 72, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

The scene of the accident is a one-lane prefectural road with good visibility located near the Tone River.

