crime

7-year-old girl hit and killed by bus; driver arrested

IBARAKI

A seven-year-old elementary school girl was hit and killed by a community bus in Kawachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, Haru Naito was walking ahead of her father at around 7 p.m. when she was struck by the bus, NHK reported. The bus, which was traveling east along a prefectural road, hit Naito as she was crossing the road from the left side. She was taken to hospital where she died from multiple traumatic injuries late Saturday.

Police arrested the driver of the bus, Takuo Taguchi, 72, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

The scene of the accident is a one-lane prefectural road with good visibility located near the Tone River.

And herein lies who was actually negligent, "... was walking ahead of her father..." when she crossed the road suddenly. Poor parenting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Heard this exact same situation so many times over the years here, left turning vehicle kills pedestrian with no traffic lights.

My mate killed a girl the same way here about 20 years ago. He got off as the impact was on the side of the car, proving the girl rode her bike into his car when he had already turned into the crossing.

Not sure a parent should allow a 7 year ago kid to cross non traffic light controlled crossing by her self, but maybe she just ran ahead.

RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

