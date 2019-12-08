Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

7-year-old girl killed after car rear-ended in 5-vehicle pile-up

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle, killing a seven-year-old girl, in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday night.

Police said the driver, Bungo Yamamoto, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death and injury, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted by police as saying he dozed off just before he plowed into the light car which was waiting behind three other cars at a red traffic light at an intersection along National Route One, Fuji TV reported.

The girl in the car he hit, Chihiro Hayakawa, suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where she died. Nine other people, ranging in age from three to 80, were injured in the five-car pile-up.

Police said Yamamoto, a company employee from Katano in Osaka Prefecture, also said he was speeding and couldn’t brake in time.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo