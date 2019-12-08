7-year-old girl killed after car rear-ended in 5-vehicle pile-up

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle, killing a seven-year-old girl, in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday night.

Police said the driver, Bungo Yamamoto, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death and injury, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted by police as saying he dozed off just before he plowed into the light car which was waiting behind three other cars at a red traffic light at an intersection along National Route One, Fuji TV reported.

The girl in the car he hit, Chihiro Hayakawa, suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where she died. Nine other people, ranging in age from three to 80, were injured in the five-car pile-up.

Police said Yamamoto, a company employee from Katano in Osaka Prefecture, also said he was speeding and couldn’t brake in time.

