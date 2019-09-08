7-year-old girl stabbed to death at home

A seven-year-old girl was stabbed to death at her home in Inagawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Police said the girl's mother, who was found lying beside her daughter, also had a stab wound to the stomach which may have been self-inflicted.

The girl’s father called 119 at around 4 a.m. and said his daughter had been stabbed and was bleeding, Fuji TV reported.

Police rushed to the house and found the body of the girl, Juri Iwamura, bleeding from a stab wound to the neck, in her bedroom on the second floor. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Juri’s mother was found unconscious on the floor beside. A blood-stained knife was near her. Police said her wound is not life-threatening and they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

Police said the house showed no sign of forced entry.

The girl’s father told police he was sleeping downstairs. He and his wife also have a 10-year-old son who was unharmed.

