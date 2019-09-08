7-year-old girl stabbed to death at home

A seven-year-old girl was stabbed to death at her home in Inagawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Police said the girl's mother, who was found lying beside her daughter, also had a stab wound to the stomach which may have been self-inflicted.
The girl’s father called 119 at around 4 a.m. and said his daughter had been stabbed and was bleeding, Fuji TV reported.
Police rushed to the house and found the body of the girl, Juri Iwamura, bleeding from a stab wound to the neck, in her bedroom on the second floor. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Juri’s mother was found unconscious on the floor beside. A blood-stained knife was near her. Police said her wound is not life-threatening and they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.
Police said the house showed no sign of forced entry.
The girl’s father told police he was sleeping downstairs. He and his wife also have a 10-year-old son who was unharmed.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
doel jusino
At 4am what would make a mother stab her daughter at that time of the morning, Sleep walking ??? No not that. Mental issues ??? No not that. I was drunk & I don't remember - No not that. She is just a bad mother and an evil person at that. She probably stabbed her while she was sleeping. Sad story. R.I.P little child.
Yubaru
I hope it wasn't the mother that stabbed her! I hope that whomever did this, gets caught and right quick.
Jonathan Prin
Amazing stories, in the bad sense.
RIP and I can't even imagine what the father is undergoing. He will have tonlive for his son.