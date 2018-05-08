7-year-old girl strangled to death before being hit by train

Police said Tuesday they have launched a murder investigation into the death of a young girl found on a railroad track in central Japan, suspecting she was killed before being hit by a train.
According to the Niigata prefectural police, an autopsy found that the 7-year-old girl, later identified as Tamaki Omomo, was choked to death.
Earlier in the day, the police said the girl was found dead after being struck by a train on the Echigo Line on Monday night, but bruises on the elementary school girl's face suggested the possibility she was strangled sometime before.
The girl was an elementary school second-grader in Niigata city and had been missing since Monday. She left school just after 4 p.m. Police received a call from a woman on Monday afternoon saying her daughter had not come home.
According to the police, the girl was hit by the train around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The train driver reported having seen a person lying near the railroad tracks before the impact.© KYODO
Ah_so
Pure evil. I hope the criminal is caught and dealt with swiftly.
Yubaru
Hanging is too good for whomever committed this horrific crime.
Michael Jackson
I had half an ear on the news as I fixed breakfast this mornin. I thought she had merely been hit by the train, now this. May this monster be caught swiftly and punished severely. Then give him a short drop with a sudden stop. But there are still people out there in JT land who will defend his right to live. Well he surrendered that right when he did this horrible thing
Michael Jackson
May the family be comforted
Steven Fennel
Find this monster and send them back to Hell.
Aly Rustom
Terrible. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Hope this monster is caught soon.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Wtf, find him and treat him like the scum he is! May the family one day find peace.
sir_bentley28
See, this is the type of case/situation where many police officers should be on the case to find that creature that did this to a 7 year old innocent child. Not 15,680 police officers looking for a thief. This man must be found BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY!