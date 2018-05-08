7-year-old girl strangled to death before being hit by train

Photo shows the railway tracks on the Echigo Line in Niigata where a young girl's body was found after she was hit by a train.

Police said Tuesday they have launched a murder investigation into the death of a young girl found on a railroad track in central Japan, suspecting she was killed before being hit by a train.

According to the Niigata prefectural police, an autopsy found that the 7-year-old girl, later identified as Tamaki Omomo, was choked to death.

Earlier in the day, the police said the girl was found dead after being struck by a train on the Echigo Line on Monday night, but bruises on the elementary school girl's face suggested the possibility she was strangled sometime before.

The girl was an elementary school second-grader in Niigata city and had been missing since Monday. She left school just after 4 p.m. Police received a call from a woman on Monday afternoon saying her daughter had not come home.

According to the police, the girl was hit by the train around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The train driver reported having seen a person lying near the railroad tracks before the impact.

© KYODO