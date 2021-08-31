27-year-old man arrested over sister's death in Kawasaki

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 24-year-old sister.

According to police, Yuya Takasaki stabbed his sister Minami in the neck in her bedroom at their apartment at around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 11 a.m. the same day, Takasaki turned himself in at a koban (police box) near his home, and said he had killed his sister.

When police arrived at Takasaki’s apartment, they found Minami collapsed and covered in blood on her bed, with multiple stab wounds to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Takasaki had been living with his mother in the apartment and that Minami, who lived on her own, was visiting them for a few days. Their mother was home at the time of the stabbing but told police she was asleep and didn’t know what had happened until the police arrived.

