27-year-old man arrested over sister's death in Kawasaki

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 24-year-old sister.
According to police, Yuya Takasaki stabbed his sister Minami in the neck in her bedroom at their apartment at around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 11 a.m. the same day, Takasaki turned himself in at a koban (police box) near his home, and said he had killed his sister.
When police arrived at Takasaki’s apartment, they found Minami collapsed and covered in blood on her bed, with multiple stab wounds to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said Takasaki had been living with his mother in the apartment and that Minami, who lived on her own, was visiting them for a few days. Their mother was home at the time of the stabbing but told police she was asleep and didn't know what had happened until the police arrived.
Michael Machida
The stabbings continue. So, how safe is Japan?
Flute
Why in the neck ? There was several cases of stab wound in the neck, moreover multiple ones. Is there some know motivation ?
My condolences.
PTownsend
In comparison to where?
I grew up in a smaller US town, and with the exception of walking on local streets, feel much safer in Japan than I did where I am from?
I have lived in six different countries, and traveled to dozens of others, Nowhere else in the world do I feel as safe regarding my personal security as I do in Japan.
Not having to worry about someone carrying a semi-automatic weapon and going postal, seals the deal for me. I'm pretty fast and can probably outrun most people carrying a knife or other sharp object, plus I am confident in my ability to protect myself, and as an American am accustomed to being on alert any time I leave the house and am around crowds. watching out for potential wacks as much as possible.
I do not drive a car in Japan, so do not have to worry about road rage, or just plain stupid driving.
There are many reasons I live in Japan, and my own and my family's personal security is one of the main ones.
Also I read newspapers and talk to friends and family back in the US, and believe what I read in Japanese media about crime in general here, though sometimes grisly, pales in comparison with what is reported in media in the US.
Mark
If and when starts punishing these killers, we will se less of these killings.
Scorpion
You do realize the majority of stabbings commited in Japan are amongst the family right? Random stabbings are not as common in Japan as they are in other countries. There is very low violent crime outside of family violence compared to other countries.
Garthgoyle
Very safe. Low crime doesn't mean zero crime.
If you want to find a place with absolutely zero crime you'd need to go to a place with no humans.