Prosecutors seek 7-year-terms for couple in Abe cronyism scandal

Prosecutors on Wednesday sought seven-year prison terms for the former head of a school operator and his wife at the center of a scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a 170 million yen ($1.6 million) fraud involving public subsidies for their schools.

Yasunori Kagoike, the 66-year-old former chief of Moritomo Gakuen, and his 62-year-old wife Junko, have pleaded not guilty and the Osaka District Court will issue a ruling on Feb 19.

The two have been charged with defrauding the central government of roughly 56.4 million yen in subsidies between March 2016 and February 2017 by overcharging for the construction of an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture on land purchased from the government.

The prosecutors allege that the couple planned the fraud and instructed the company building the elementary school, which applied for state subsidies on their behalf, to defraud the state.

The defense team has argued that the main part of the contract process, such as setting the land price and compiling related documents, was carried out by the company that applied for the subsidies.

The prosecutors said the couple intended to use the fraudulently obtained funds for the school's operation, and Junko Kagoike was in charge of accounting for the family business.

Yasunori Kagoike has told the court that he alone dealt with the application for the subsidies and his wife was not involved in the matter.

"I have tried my best to educate younger generations. I have never thought of making money," Kagoike said.

The defendants denied most of the allegations at their hearing in March.

They were also indicted for unlawfully receiving around 120 million yen in subsidies from the prefecture and the city of Osaka between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2016 by inflating the number of teachers at their preschool.

The couple were arrested in July 2017 after it was revealed that Moritomo Gakuen had purchased the land in Toyonaka the previous year for 134 million yen, despite it being valued at 956 million yen.

The heavily discounted sale sparked cronyism allegations against Abe as his wife Akie, who had been named honorary principal of the elementary school. She stepped down from the post in the wake of the scandal.

Abe has repeatedly told the Diet that neither he nor his wife was involved in the land sale and that he would resign if evidence to the contrary is found.

The Finance Ministry has punished 20 officials, including Nobuhisa Sagawa who led the ministry's bureau in charge of the land sale, over the falsification and destruction of documents related to the land deal. Prosecutors have not indicted any officials over the incidents.

