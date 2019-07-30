70-year-old driver arrested after running over man on crossing

Police in Osaka said Monday they have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law, involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of an accident.

According to police, Takeshi Terai ran over and killed a 78-year-old man who was collapsed on the street in Sumiyoshi Ward at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and then kept going. However, Terai has denied the charge, claiming he has no idea what the police are talking about.

The victim was identified as Hiroki Ikeshima, a resident of Sumiyoshi Ward. Police said he was apparently lying on the road when Terai’s vehicle ran over him. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Local media quoted police as saying a street surveillance camera near the accident scene captured footage of Ikeshima falling over while walking on a pedestrian crossing and being hit by a car just moments later.

