70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train

Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on a train on the Tohoku shinkansen while it was on its way from Tokyo to Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

According to police and JR East, Naomitsu Hirayama, a farmer from Tochigi Prefecture, got into an argument with the passenger sitting beside him. He then took a multipurpose knife with a 5-cm-long blade out of his bag and menaced the passenger with it.

Another passenger pushed the emergency button and the train stopped. Train staff talked to Hirayama for about five minutes and the train resumed its journey. When it reached JR Omiya Station, police were waiting on the platform and arrested Hirayama. Nobody was injured, police said.

