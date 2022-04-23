70-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman with milk bottle

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.

The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, local media reported. Police said Kozo Hattori, a lawyer, threw the milk bottle at the woman at his home. The bottle struck the woman in the face, injuring her right eyelid.

The woman, whose relationship to Hattori was not revealed, called 110. Police said Hattori has denied the charge.

