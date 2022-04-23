Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

70-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman with milk bottle

7 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.

The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, local media reported. Police said Kozo Hattori, a lawyer, threw the milk bottle at the woman at his home. The bottle struck the woman in the face, injuring her right eyelid. 

The woman, whose relationship to Hattori was not revealed, called 110. Police said Hattori has denied the charge.

Despite his age, they need to ‘throw the book’ at this lawyer: “an eye for an eye”.

- “Hattori, a lawyer, threw the milk bottle…struck the woman in the face, injuring her right eyelid.” -

Of course as Japanese attorney, certainly Hattori’s well-versed by now that his silence or, an act of faux contrition and an advanced offer of a monetary settlement will preclude even a modicum of Babylonian justice.

“Hattori has denied the charge.” -

Lactose 'intolerance' strikes again...

Her relationship wasn't revealed .

Why not revealed ?

They live together so perhaps she's his wife or sibling.

Was the bottle empty or not ?

Probably wasn't even a bottle as most milk is in a carton.

Well played @WB 5:28p: Lactose 'intolerance' strikes again...” - Apes have been known to throw other things close at hand.

The victim wasn't named to protect her identity. Which is rather pointless as I and most of the population wouldn't know her but all those living nearby will now know exactly who it is. Its his wife.

whose relationship to Hattori was not revealed

could she gave been paid to be there and this is his fetish, just thinking out loud

