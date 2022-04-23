70-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman with milk bottle

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.
The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, local media reported. Police said Kozo Hattori, a lawyer, threw the milk bottle at the woman at his home. The bottle struck the woman in the face, injuring her right eyelid.
The woman, whose relationship to Hattori was not revealed, called 110. Police said Hattori has denied the charge.© Japan Today
7 Comments
snowymountainhell
Despite his age, they need to ‘throw the book’ at this lawyer: “an eye for an eye”.
snowymountainhell
Of course as Japanese attorney, certainly Hattori’s well-versed by now that his silence or, an act of faux contrition and an advanced offer of a monetary settlement will preclude even a modicum of Babylonian justice.
William Bjornson
Lactose 'intolerance' strikes again...
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Her relationship wasn't revealed .
Why not revealed ?
They live together so perhaps she's his wife or sibling.
Was the bottle empty or not ?
Probably wasn't even a bottle as most milk is in a carton.
snowymountainhell
Well played @WB 5:28p: “Lactose 'intolerance' strikes again...” - Apes have been known to throw other things close at hand.
Mr Kipling
The victim wasn't named to protect her identity. Which is rather pointless as I and most of the population wouldn't know her but all those living nearby will now know exactly who it is. Its his wife.
Lamilly
could she gave been paid to be there and this is his fetish, just thinking out loud