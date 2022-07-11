Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

70-year-old man arrested for beating 30-year-old woman to death with golf club

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Saitama have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old woman with whom he lived by beating her with a golf club.

According to police,Yoshio Uchida is accused of beating Akina Chiba with a golf club early Sunday morning while she was asleep at their apartment, Kyodo News reported. Uchida called 119 and said that he had hit a woman in the face and that she was unconscious.

Chiba was taken to hospital where she died later.

Police said Uchida and Chiba had been living together for several years. Uchida has so far given no motive for killing Chiba, police said.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Taking advantage of the victim when she was more vulnerable, not much room for leniency for the criminal.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Big man……

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog