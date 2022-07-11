70-year-old man arrested for beating 30-year-old woman to death with golf club

Police in Saitama have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old woman with whom he lived by beating her with a golf club.

According to police,Yoshio Uchida is accused of beating Akina Chiba with a golf club early Sunday morning while she was asleep at their apartment, Kyodo News reported. Uchida called 119 and said that he had hit a woman in the face and that she was unconscious.

Chiba was taken to hospital where she died later.

Police said Uchida and Chiba had been living together for several years. Uchida has so far given no motive for killing Chiba, police said.

