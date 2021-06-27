70-year-old man arrested for keeping wife’s corpse at home for 2 years

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning his wife’s body at their home for over two years.
According to police, Yoshiyuki Shinya, who was arrested on Sunday, said his wife Yuriko, then 74, died at their home in April 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shinya visited Iwaki-Higashi Police Station on the night of June 26 and said that his wife had passed away.
However, he did not say why he had waited two years to report her death. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.
A neighbor was quoted by local media as saying that Shinya appeared to be “a normal person” who always greeted passersby.© Japan Today
9 Comments
wanderlust
Abandon? He kept her at home! Probably collecting her pension money.
bokuda
Hiding death bodies at home its becoming a trend.
kurisupisu
He’ll get off the charge of abandonment real easy!
Tom Young
Perhaps he needed it to survive.
satoshi matsuda
i guess it bec of pension.
Laguna
Can't judge unless you know his mental state. In Japan, remains are generally cremated. I absolutely cannot imagine doing that to my wife.
602miko
Where is ur heart old man for 2 years u abondoned ur wife dead body. Hoping no one will do the same things for u. RIP woman may ur soul rest in peace.
Frapoke
Seems to be a Japanese thing….
Kumagaijin
If he had dug a hole in the forest somewhere and buried her, would they have still charged him with abandonment?
I've read that transporting a body to be cremated cost about 300,000 yen, while cremation is from 10,000 to 50,000 yen. This could be a factor why some people don't report deaths of family members. Meanwhile, the average funeral is over 2 million yen.
http://factsanddetails.com/japan/cat18/sub114/item604.html