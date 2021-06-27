70-year-old man arrested for keeping wife’s corpse at home for 2 years

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning his wife’s body at their home for over two years.

According to police, Yoshiyuki Shinya, who was arrested on Sunday, said his wife Yuriko, then 74, died at their home in April 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shinya visited Iwaki-Higashi Police Station on the night of June 26 and said that his wife had passed away.

However, he did not say why he had waited two years to report her death. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

A neighbor was quoted by local media as saying that Shinya appeared to be “a normal person” who always greeted passersby.

© Japan Today