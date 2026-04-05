70-year-old man arrested for not paying after eating at restaurant

Police in Nagasaki have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of fraud for eating and drinking at a restaurant and then refusing to pay the bill.

According to police, the man, who is a construction worker, had hamburgers, other food and drinks worth approximately 6,500 yen for two hours starting 8 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. After he had finished, he called a waiter and confessed, "I don't have any money."

Restaurant staff called the police who arrested the man at around 11 p.m.

At the time, the man reportedly had only a few ten-yen coins on him.

Police quoted the man as saying, "I was so hungry that I didn't care if I got arrested."

© Japan Today