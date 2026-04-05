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70-year-old man arrested for not paying after eating at restaurant

9 Comments
NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of fraud for eating and drinking at a restaurant and then refusing to pay the bill.

According to police, the man, who is a construction worker, had hamburgers, other food and drinks worth approximately 6,500 yen for two hours starting 8 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. After he had finished, he called a waiter and confessed, "I don't have any money." 

Restaurant staff called the police who arrested the man at around 11 p.m.

At the time, the man reportedly had only a few ten-yen coins on him.

Police quoted the man as saying, "I was so hungry that I didn't care if I got arrested."

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9 Comments
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I'm so hungry I could get arrested. Good one

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Actually I saw a shirt documentary the other day regarding some elderly choosing to be arrested so they can be sent to prison. The conditions for them re much less harsh than for the non seniors. They don’t have daily work and they have stuff like physical rehabilitation.

A few of the chaps interviewed mentioned being homeless or very short of cash and had serious illnesses which would be treated in prison.

I would imagine that is the reason for this mans hearty ’last supper’.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

He can get more free food and drinks in prison so he has nothing to lose. The only thing that worries him is what next after release from jail.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

is there no social package for seniors?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Yen 6.500,- for a hamburger, some other food (maybe salad and soup and dessert) and drinks is rather expensive. However a construction worker, even if already 70 years old, if still working something and not retired with a minimum retirement allowance, should be able to pay his bills.

Which restaurant did he choose for his meal? Any family restaurant will serve you such a meal for Yen 2.000,-or even cheaper.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Eric

He can get more free food and drinks in prison so he has nothing to lose. The only thing that worries him is what next after release from jail.

Well, I suppose he could solve that problem by going to a restaurant without paying again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yohan

Yen 6.500,- for a hamburger, some other food (maybe salad and soup and dessert) and drinks is rather expensive

The article said "hamburgers" (plural) though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He had "drinks" too, I guess not from the "drink bar" though the restaurant type is not mentioned.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Must have been a gourmet burger. Maybe it was his birthday. I hope that's not me in ten years.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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