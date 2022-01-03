Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

70-year-old man arrested for stalking 72-year-old woman

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a a 70-year-old man on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he called a 72-year-old woman 20 times between the night of Dec 31 and the morning of Jan 1.

According to police, Masakatsu Hitomi has admitted to repeatedly calling the woman on her cell phone, Fuji TV reported. The woman filed a complaint with police and Hitomi was arrested on Jan 2.

Hitomi was quoted by police as saying his feelings for the woman were more than just friendship and he wanted to express that to her.

Police did not say how the two knew each other or where and when they first met.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo