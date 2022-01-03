70-year-old man arrested for stalking 72-year-old woman

Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a a 70-year-old man on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he called a 72-year-old woman 20 times between the night of Dec 31 and the morning of Jan 1.

According to police, Masakatsu Hitomi has admitted to repeatedly calling the woman on her cell phone, Fuji TV reported. The woman filed a complaint with police and Hitomi was arrested on Jan 2.

Hitomi was quoted by police as saying his feelings for the woman were more than just friendship and he wanted to express that to her.

Police did not say how the two knew each other or where and when they first met.

